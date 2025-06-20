2025 NBA Draft: Ace Bailey to the Nets Buzz Continues
Ace Bailey continues to be the topic of discussion five days before the 2025 NBA Draft, with the Brooklyn Nets increasingly linked to the Rutgers freshman.
Bailey has widely been predicted as the No. 3 pick for most of the draft cycle. The Nets currently have the No. 8 pick. Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 turnovers and 1.3 'stocks' per game this season. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Bailey’s camp “seems to feel confident that if Philadelphia or Charlotte at No. 4 decides to pass on him,” then the Nets, the Washington Wizards or the New Orleans Pelicans would trade up to draft him.
This report was strengthened on Thursday, with the Inquirer’s Keith Pompey adding that one league executive believes Bailey’s agency “prefers that Bailey remain on the east coast, playing somewhere between Atlanta and New York.” The 18-year-old is currently represented by the LifeStyle Sports Agency, whose CEO and founder is Omar Cooper.
The agency currently works with Cleveland Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro, who played for McEachern High School (Powder Springs, GA) and the ‘Athletes Of Tomorrow’ AAU team. Bailey played for those exact teams. The same can be said for Sharife Cooper, the No. 48 pick in the 2021 draft who currently plays for Dijon in the French first division. Sharife is the son of Omar, who previously coached the ‘Athletes Of Tomorrow’ program.
Bailey most recently canceled a scheduled visit and workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. ESPN added that Bailey has declined invitations from teams in his range, which is predicted to be Nos. 3-8. Teams are reportedly "perplexed" by his strategy ahead of the draft, although Bailey is not the only prospect in recent years to turn down workouts or attempt to strong-arm his way to a preferred destination.
“Ace Bailey’s camp is adamant in conversations that he’s a top three player in this draft, and they’re looking to a clear pathway to stardom both with minutes and opportunity,” Givony said.
Bailey is a tantalizing talent with a case to be considered the most talented shot-maker in his draft class. The 6-foot-8 wing can pull up from seemingly impossible angles over multiple defenders and still make the purest of jumpers. Bailey is also a strong run and jump athlete. He can get out in transition for big dunks and, when he’s engaged on defense, he has plenty of tools to smother attackers with his length and snuff out shots at the rim with his bounce. The Nets have evaluated him in-person over the course of the season.
Too often, though, it can feel like Bailey is playing his own game. His shot diet is undoubtedly very complicated, even if he can make the shots he tries. In some games, it can feel like the Rutgers freshman simply does not look to pass the ball. The NBA is increasingly about quick, shared decisions. The question will be whether Bailey can do that; plus, as his recent actions indicate, it does not seem like he would be willing to play a more supportive role early in his career.