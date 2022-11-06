Ben Simmons Reveals Shocking Doc Rivers Story

The Ben Simmons era in Philadelphia is one that turned ugly quick. A multi-time All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons had some very low moments in the playoffs, and that all blew up when Doc Rivers was non-committal when asked if Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team. While he knows he could have handled that situation better, Simmons did not feel the support from his coach or teammates during that time.

"I definitely didn’t handle it the right way after the season, but there's two sides," Simmons said in a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. "Your teammates are supposed to have your back. Your coaches are supposed to have your back. And I didn’t have that at all."

For Simmons, this compounded his already present mental health struggles. It became an even bigger issue when Rivers forced him to participate in a practice drill before he was mentally ready to do so.

"I still wasn’t ready in my head. I wasn't in a place to get on the court and play. I went to Coach and said, 'I'm not ready yet to get back on the court, I need some time.' He says, 'Well, I'm going to put you out there regardless,'" Simmons said. "Okay, so now you're just trying to f-ck with me."

This is not the first time that some iteration of this story has been made public, but Simmons sat down to give not only what occurred, but his feelings on it.

Related Articles

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash