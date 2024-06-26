BREAKING: Nic Claxton Signs New $100 Million Deal with Brooklyn Nets
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this summer was the future of Nic Claxton and whether or not he would be on the team next season. One of the most interesting free agents on the market and due a large contract, Brooklyn had a big decision to make.
But following the trade of Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night, the Nets had established a clear direction and had plenty of money to bring back the fan favorite. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, that's exactly what happened.
The 25-year-old big will officially be back in Brooklyn next season and beyond. As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Claxton is set to sign a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Nets.
The young center is a quality two-way talent who will officially be a cornerstone piece as the Nets enter a new era. Last season, Claxton produced 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 62.9% from the floor. As he continues to expand his game in the coming years, he is the perfect piece for a team like the Nets. He's young enough to be a key piece during a rebuild, but also good enough to be a starter on a future contending version of the Nets.
Having signed a four-year contract, Claxton will be 29-years-old as his contract comes to an end. With the Nets now having control of their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks, the team will have the opportunity to begin stockpiling talent through the draft as Claxton will enter his prime during his new contract.
The Nets aren't done making moves as they're due a fire sale to kick off a rebuild, but Claxton is now secure to be the team's defensive anchor moving forward.
As more news on Claxton is reported, Inside the Nets will keep you covered.
