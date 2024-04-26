Nets’ Forward Dariq Whitehead Expected to Play in Summer League
At the 2023 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets took a swing on forward Dariq Whitehead at No. 23. While it hasn’t worked out so far — with Whitehead playing just two games in his rookie season prior to injury — there’s still massive potential there.
A once highly-lauded prospect prior to injury concerns at Duke, Whitehead at his best is a high-flyer at the forward position who can wow with shot-making, and a dash of play-making and defense.
So far, at both the college and professional levels, injuries have kept him from being just that. With the most recent being a shin injury.
At new head coach Jordi Fernandez’ introductory presser on Wednesday, General Manager Sean Marks offered an update on Whitehead.
“Dariq (Whitehead) should play in summer league, should be available in summer league,” Marks said. “Whether or not he plays the entire summer league or not, that’ll be TBD. But, the plan right now is he’s in the gym every day. He was in here this morning, so hopefully, he’s getting himself ready and robust enough to play in summer league.”
It’s been awhile since Whitehead has been fully, 100% healthy. And the 19-year-old was seen without a walking boot at the Fernandez presser.
“The recovery process has been going great,” Whitehead said to YES Network’s Meghan Triplett back in early March. “Just making sure now that we don’t rush things. Take our time and come back right this time and do it the right way. It’s been going great. We’re about two months out and making sure I constantly take each day and trust the process,”
The 2024 NBA Summer League is expected to take place from Friday, July 12 through Monday, July 22.