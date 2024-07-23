Brooklyn Nets Add G League Ignite's Director of Scouting
In an offseason that has seen many additions, the Brooklyn Nets may have just made their most important one of all. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the franchise has hired Andre Barrett to their scouting team. A standout at Seton Hall, Barrett played four seasons in the NBA before stints both overseas and in the then-NBA D-League.
This move coincides perfectly with the Nets' ongoing rebuild and their recent flurry of first-round pick acquisitions. Barrett most recently served as the Director of Scouting and Recruiting for the G League Ignite, who in the last four seasons produced young up-and-comers Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson, Jalen Green, and Matas Buzelis. There is no doubting his eye for talent, something that highly benefits Brooklyn going into year one of the overhaul.
The hiring of Barrett complements new head coach Jordi Fernandez's 'player development-first' approach, and will surely make life easier for the new staff. Any new professional will need to undergo Fernandez's process, but with Barrett's help, the incoming prospects will likely be further ahead due to his masterful scouting ability.
Something the Nets have lacked for decades is the ability to grow in-house talent. Time and time again, they relied on blockbuster trades and free-agency to bring in their stars. Now, with a tandem of Fernandez and Barrett, developing homegrown stars will be at the forefront.
Given the attractiveness Brooklyn exudes as a free-agent destination, if the two can construct a competitive young core, all on rookie contracts, swaying a star to join the Nets will prove to be far easier than leveraging their entire future in hopes of a "superteam" panning out.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.