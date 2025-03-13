Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: How to Watch, Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
Fresh off a blown 18-point lead in Tuesday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Chicago Bulls with playoff implications on the line. Brooklyn trails Chicago by five full games for the Eastern Conference's 10-seed, creating a must-win atmosphere on the road.
ODDS:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Nets enter the day as two-point underdogs to the Bulls, and the total over/under is 230 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Contain the Bulls' Backcourt. Both Coby White and Josh Giddey have emerged as prolific scorers, especially of late. In his last six games, White has averaged just over 28 points per game, while Giddey has posted 22 points per game over the same stretch. Given Brooklyn's March defensive woes, preventing a monster performance from either will be key in its continued playoff push.
2. Deploy the Full-Strength Offensive Attack. With D'Angelo Russell set to rejoin the lineup, the Nets will have Russell, Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson available for the uber-important showdown. Amid a season in which Brooklyn has struggled more with injuries than nearly all of its counterparts, having that trio active is a major boost to the Nets' scoring attack.
3. Finish Strong. Head coach Jordi Fernandez's crew has had several opportunities to close out would-be signature wins over high-quality opponents this season, but blown leads have prevented Brooklyn from doing so. There's no better example than the loss to the Cavaliers, a blunder the Nets cannot afford to repeat. If the visitors get up big early, they must stay composed in a potentially hostile road environment.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (22-43) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-38)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
March 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
United Center - Chicago, IL
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
Tonight's contest kicks off a six-game stretch against all Eastern Conference opponents, including two matchups with both the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Immediately following the tilt in Chicago, the Nets return home for a Saturday night bout with the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. EST.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.