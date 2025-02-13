Nets Continue to Run Their Race
It's been a week since the Brooklyn Nets sat on their hands as they watched the trade deadline come and go without making any last-minute maneuvers.
The Nets didn't need to make any big trades as a rebuilding team because they had already made some big moves in the months leading up to the trade deadline.
ESPN insider Chris Herring takes a closer look at the Nets trade deadline.
"Aside from reaching a buyout agreement with Ben Simmons, nothing really. For now, the team held onto forward Cameron Johnson, a popular trade target in the run-up to Feb. 6. The Nets did move veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in the weeks prior, signaling a true race to the bottom in Brooklyn," Herring writes.
Even though the Nets didn't trade Johnson or find a new deal for D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn's overall goals have not changed.
"Brooklyn will still be focused on landing the best possible talent. The Nets have plenty of future picks in the hopper, including a league-high four firsts in this year's draft, and not a strong enough roster to focus heavily on fit. How they balance the draft with their $60 million in cap space will be an interesting study," ESPN insider Jeremy Woo writes.
After not being able to land top talent in a draft in recent years, it will be intriguing to see who the Nets can get in this year's first round as that player could be seen as the top building block for the team moving forward.
The Nets are off for the All-Star Break, but they will be back in action one week from tonight as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
