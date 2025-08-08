Brooklyn Nets Continue to be Disrespected in Eastern Conference Predictions
As the Brooklyn Nets head into their rebuild season for the 2025-26 NBA year, it seems like no one in the basketball media scene has any faith in them climbing out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a 26-56 season for 2024-25.
In most offseason rankings by media outlets, the Nets have found themselves at the bottom of the East's cellar.
Jeff Teague and his Club 520 Podcast crew chimed in on the Eastern Conference in a recent episode on YouTube.
The former NBA All-Star and his cast went through each subdivision of the conference, and when the Atlantic Division came up again, the Nets were not given any love going into next season.
One of the segments, while discussing this subdivision, was who would be a surprise team out of the Atlantic between the Raptors, 76ers, or Nets.
Almost everyone on the morning show's panel agreed that out of those three teams, the Toronto Raptors have the best chances of making it out of their division this season.
A big reason for this, as Teague and his co-hosts talked about, is that the Toronto Raptors will have the scoring prowess of Brandon Ingram helping power the Canadian team to a potential playoff season.
Following the Raptors, Teague's co-host, DJ Wells, brought up the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential surprise team, even with Joel Embiid out. Of course, a majority of the praise went to the direction of Tyrese Maxey as he will likely be the Sixers' leading scorer this season.
However, the one team that was on the screen but was not mentioned or even discussed by the 520 In the Morning show team was the Brooklyn Nets.
While they might not have done it intentionally, one reason the Nets have been consistently disrespected during this offseason is that they currently lack their own rising star, as the ongoing Cam Thomas negotiations continue to unfold.
Analysts continue to question who will be the Nets' primary scorer this season if Thomas walks this summer, and while Michael Porter Jr. has been mentioned as a potential option, his ongoing health issues will be a significant red flag for any front office looking for their cornerstone player.
As the offseason continues to unfold it the Nets and Cam Thomas situation will continue to be one of the biggest stories to watch in the league. If they are unsuccessful in retaining their young scoring guard, then possibly all the low rankings are justified for the 2025-26 season.