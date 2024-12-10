Brooklyn Nets' Five-Day Break Opens Trade Possibilities
Christmas could come early for the Brooklyn Nets, who get a five-day break until their next contest in a road matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Through the countless trade rumors, whether regarding one of its veteran forwards or guards, Brooklyn now has the perfect game-less stretch to strike a deal.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently reported that "just about everyone" is available for trade, although it would be a shock to see Cam Thomas be dealt. Windhorst is likely pointing to the Nets' cast of role-players, specifically Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith or Dennis Schröder.
But Brooklyn's fanbase has consumed similar reports before, most recently this summer.
The franchise insisted for weeks that Mikal Bridges was an integral part of its future, just to ship him to the New York Knicks and commit to a full-fledged rebuild.
So, while Windhorst has been told "everyone" is obtainable, is it really "everyone?"
If General Manager Sean Marks doesn't have any deals lined up, and there's no reason to assume that's the case, this five-day break can be used to determine who would fall under the "everyone" category.
The Nets are 10-14. They sit as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn isn't a true contender, at least not yet. The eventual goal is to earn that label, but the teardown must continue first.
If a title hopeful comes calling, Marks will certainly entertain the call. If not, he and the rest of the Nets' front office can remain proactive by establishing what the next move will be throughout their "mini-bye."
