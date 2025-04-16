Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Facing Crucial Offseason
The NBA offseason is the most important time for rebuilding franchises like the Brooklyn Nets. After trying to compete with the best of the league for multiple years, the Nets are finally trending toward starting over and building from the ground up.
The decisions to trade veterans like Mikal Bridges, Dennis Schroder, and Dorian Finney-Smith were long overdue. General manager Sean Marks and the rest of the organization were still trying to win even after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2023. Last season, the Nets weren't quite at the bottom of the standings, plus they didn't even own their first-round pick.
This year the script is flipping. Brooklyn has the sixth-best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft with a 26-56 record, but the biggest point of excitement comes with its other three first-round picks in June. The Nets have so many assets for the future and can be competitive once again if they play their cards right. It starts with Marks.
Marks has the ability to complete the next young core in Brooklyn through this year's draft. Unless the front office decides to trade the picks, these four prospects will carry the torch into the next era of Nets basketball.
Not only does Marks have to figure out Brooklyn's draft picks, but the trade market and free agency carry massive weight for the franchise as well. Cam Thomas, the team's leading scorer, is hitting restricted free agency at just 23 years old. The Nets have to decided whether he's worth big money or not.
Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton are the two biggest question marks when it comes to the trade market. While both have been very productive in Brooklyn, they don't quite fit the timeline and could bring back serious value. Marks will need to decide whether to keep them for the future or move them now for the best return.
While it will be a busy offseason for Brooklyn, it will also be exciting. The Nets have a bright future ahead of them with their assets laid out on the table. It's a matter of how Marks and the front office use them.