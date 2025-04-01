Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Credits Defense for Comeback Win
The Brooklyn Nets rallied from 10 points down to beat the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Monday night 113-109. Head coach Jordi Fernández broke down his team’s surprise win after the game.
“I think our defense in the second half, allowing 46 points,” he said. “That's the way that you find wins in the NBA.”
Fernández pointed to the defensive contributions of Nic Claxton — who did a “great job” on an “amazing player” in Anthony Davis — and recent signing Drew Timme. Claxton played 27 minutes and finished with six points on 2-for-6 from the field, seven rebounds, three assists and two ‘stocks.’ Timme had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one block. Davis was contained to 12 points and seven rebounds.
Fernández lauded Timme's rim protection, pointing out three plays at the rim and praising his "defensive efficiency." The former Gonzaga big has a productive reputation on the offensive end, but his defense is an NBA swing skill.
“They called a foul once that I think [...] was very close, and that one block that he had on AD,” Fernández said. “I think that it tells you how good of a basketball player he is. He had a 50/50 ball [...] you end up winning by two possessions. Those possessions throughout the game really matter.”
Despite only penning a deal with Brooklyn on March 28, Timme has already become a constant in the Nets’ late season rotation, even making a go-ahead shot in a win against the Washington Wizards. In three games so far, the 24-year-old is playing 24.7 minutes per contest and averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was previously with the Long Island Nets.
Fernández also credited the Nets’ offense for the turnaround. The Brooklyn bench boss was satisfied with their spacing and shot selection. He pointed to the Nets’ 51 attempted threes, specifically their catch-and-shoots.
“Everybody was running to the right spots and we were ready to shoot,” Fernández said. “I thought the guys again talked to each other. They were connected the whole game, and that really helped us.”
At the same time, the 42-year-old head coach stressed that this resilience from the Nets was nothing new. They have been a difficult team to face all season.
Fernández said: “I think our guys have always fought back no matter what. We've been in all these games competing and fighting for games. It doesn't always go your way, but I think the mindset of — and no matter how much time left is on the clock — we are gonna keep fighting and keep trying to steal possessions, and that resiliency, it's not a one night thing.”
Keon Johnson led Brooklyn in scoring with 24 points. D'Angelo Russell had an 18-point, 11-assist double-double. Jalen Wilson (12), Ziaire Williams (11) and Tyrese Martin (11) also scored in the double figures. Fernández reflected on some of the Nets' developmental stories this season.
He said: "You see them from the first day in the summer. Tyrese is fighting for a two way contract, and then Keon is there as a roster guy trying to get in the rotation at some point, and you see how they’ve evolved."
Next, the Nets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on Thursday night. The Timberwolves are currently 43-32.