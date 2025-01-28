Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Jordi Fernández Explains Sacramento Kings Defeat
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernández was clear on why his team lost its seventh straight game.
“It was our turnovers,” the 42-year-old said.
The Nets dropped their Monday night home contest to the Sacramento Kings, being defeated 110-96. Brooklyn had 14 turnovers.
Fernández expanded: “If you look at the first half, we had five turnovers for five points. I thought we were the physical team, and we had some control. I think [D’Angelo Russell] did a great job controlling the game. And in the second half, we had 11 turnovers for [their] 18 points. We only scored four points out of their turnovers, so if you do your math, that’s 14 points. We lost by 14 points.”
Tosan Evbuomwan led the team in turnovers, with five in 29 minutes. He also had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. D'Angelo Russell had three turnovers. Nic Claxton and Jalen Wilson had two each.
For the Kings, Domantas Sabonis lost the ball six times but otherwise had a 21-point, 22-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Malik Monk had four turnovers on 16 points and nine assists. Sacramento's point guard, De'Aaron Fox, finished with 30 points and seven assists in 37 minutes with zero turnovers.
“The nature of the turnovers … nobody is trying to turn it over, but that’s why we have to watch the film and be better,” Fernández said. “I trust all these guys, they can make the right play, and they don’t want to play under duress like they cannot turn it over. We just cannot compile it. It’s another one here where our decision making offensively punished our defense, and that’s how we lost the game.”
The Nets are now 14-33 this season. Brooklyn’s next game is Jan. 29, away to the Charlotte Hornets. The team will be looking to avoid, again, any self-inflicted mistakes. Fernández again mentioned this following the Nets’ loss to the Kings.
He said: “They were in a zone. [...] It goes down to us making those mistakes, and a lot of them unforced. [...] It’s a lot of self-inflicted [mistakes].”
Trendon Watford will return for the Nets this week, per Fernández's pre-game comments picked up by NetsDaily’s Lucas Kaplan. Watford last played on Dec. 16, 2024 and has been listed as out with a left hamstring strain. Cam Thomas, also out with a left hamstring strain, will get scanned this week with an update on his return timeline to follow. Noah Clowney, however, suffered a left ankle sprain on Monday.
Ben Simmons — the team’s other natural point guard besides Russell, as Reece Beekman has largely been a peripheral player — missed Brooklyn’s game against Sacramento with lower back soreness. Simmons was a game time scratch for the Nets' Jan. 25 game against the Miami Heat, being ruled out as the game was about to tip-off. The Australian playmaker last suited up on Jan. 17, and has now missed the Nets' last five games.
