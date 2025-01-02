Brooklyn Nets Waive Jaylen Martin, Sign Tosan Evbuomwan
The Brooklyn Nets waived two-way wing Jaylen Martin and signed Tosan Evbuomwan to a two-way contract on Wednesday.
Evbuomwan most recently played with the San Diego Clippers of the G League. He had averaged 19 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games with the Clippers’ affiliate team. Prior to that, Evbuomwan had stints with the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, his first in the NBA.
Until now, the English forward has appeared in 17 NBA games — 13 with Detroit and four with Memphis. He also appeared in 34 contests with the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' G League squad, scoring 15.1 points per game.
Evbuomwan went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending four years and three seasons at Princeton (the Ivy League canceled all winter sports in the 2020-21 campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic). He was his conference's Player of the Year in 2022 and was instrumental in Princeton's Sweet 16 run the following year.
Despite the 23-year-old's array of stops until now, Evbuomwan is relatively new to basketball. He didn't start playing until he was 14, having previously played soccer and rugby among other sports. The new Nets signing was at Newcastle United’s academy from age 7 to 12.
Evbuomwan is a fun passer with a do-it-all skill set despite being a bit of a tweener forward. His shot was the biggest question coming out of college, but he's improved since leaving Princeton. Over the last two seasons in the G League, Evbuomwan shot 54-for-154 from three.
Martin, on the other hand, joined the Nets last February after a couple of two-way contracts with the New York Knicks and a stint with their Westchester affiliate. He played three times for Brooklyn this season, but was with the Long Island Nets otherwise.
The Nets had to make a roster move in order to sign Evbuomwan, given that all 18 roster spots (15 standard contracts, 3 two-ways) were filled. Brooklyn’s two-way players are now Evbuomwan, Reece Beekman and Tyrese Martin. Cui Yongxi had also been on a two-way deal this season, but he was cut in order to acquire Beekman as part of the trade that also sent Dennis Schröder to the Golden State Warriors.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.