Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Six months ago, the Brooklyn Nets sat at home watching as the Indiana Pacers fell to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Now a quarter of the way through the following season, both squads boast the same record. Indiana has largely disappointed this year, which could play right into the win-hungry Brooklyn's hands.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 2.5-point underdogs to the Pacers, and the total over/under is 226.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Let it fly. Even amid a three-game losing streak, the Nets are still top 5 in 3-pointers made per game. Their opponent tonight sits in the bottom half of the league for the same statistic, making Brooklyn's sharpshooting ability a potential catalyst in this season's first meeting.
2. Contain T.J. McConnell. Tied for his career-high in points per game, the 32-year-old averages 10.2 a night. He showed during last season's magical playoff run that he can impact the game in so many ways almost instantly and will gash the Nets if given the opportunity.
3. Shake Sharpe's rust off. Day'Ron Sharpe made his season debut in Brooklyn's blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls but didn't quite look like what's come to be expected from the 23-year-old big man. Nic Claxton will likely be matched with Myles Turner, allowing Sharpe to find his footing against whoever Indiana throws out at the backup five.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (9-13) vs. Indiana Pacer (9-13)
INJURIES:
WHEN:
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EST
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
FINAL WORD:
Following the matchup with the Pacers, the Nets get a second straight home stand against the Milwaukee Bucks this Sunday. Brooklyn already dispatched the underwhelming Milwaukee once this season in a 13-point win at the Barclays Center on Oct. 27.
