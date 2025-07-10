Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Should Build Trade Value With New Team
After the Brooklyn Nets officially acquired Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets in exchange fro Cam Johnson, the 27-year-old forward broke his silence on social media, letting fans know how he feels about the deal.
He wasn't bitter in his departure from Denver. In fact, he seemed to believe this was the best move for his career.
"I'm really excited for this next chapter in Brooklyn," Porter said. "Over in Denver, I feel like my ceiling had plateaued.
"We have a way of playing, how Joker (Nikola Jokic) plays and how Jamal (Murray) plays, that two-man game is very potent. I'm so appreciative of the way we play, but I do feel like my ceiling plateaued a little bit."
The Nets are bringing in the 6-foot-10 scoring star after a season in which he averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 77 games. He has plenty of experience as the third and sometimes fourth option on a championship team, but will now be at the forefront of Brooklyn's offense.
There seem to be false narratives that have followed Porter through his career. After a shoulder injury limited his playoff production this year, people are starting to question his health. However, he's been anything but injury-prone these last few years, having played 220 regular-season games over the last three seasons.
Now with the Nets, Porter will have the opportunity to elevate his game even more. He's already had major scoring outings in Denver, but in Brooklyn, there will be plenty of other opportunities, especially at the moment, with Cam Thomas still unsigned.
Porter is unlikely to be a long-term piece for the Nets due to his age compared to their timeline. Brooklyn is still rebuilding, and should be for some time. The team is more likely to trade the forward before he requires a new contract in 2027.
If Porter can put up around 18 points per game on impressive efficiency (50-40-77 shooting splits) as a supplementary option in Denver, expect a major jump in Brooklyn. If he can display even better production with the Nets, they can then flip him for more Johnson.