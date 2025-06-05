Inside The Nets

Brooklyn Nets Could Poach Timberwolves Big Man in Free Agency

Timberwolves center Naz Reid is expected to opt out of deal and hit unrestricted free agency.

Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) walks with his head down after a 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) walks with his head down after a 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In a continued story about Naz Reid and his potential joining the Brooklyn Nets, new reports indicate that the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year could be set to opt out of his current contract and test the free agency market.

Naz Reid has a $15 million player option for the 2025-26 season, which he has until June 30th to either opt in or out of.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"With a month before free agency, the prevailing notion remains that Reid–who views himself as a starting-caliber player–will decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent in line for a significant pay raise," said Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

It's no surprise that the soon-to-be 26-year-old Naz Reid views himself as a starting-caliber player, as most analysts felt this way following the center's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024. He'll certainly command a decent payday and will likely be looking for a long-term deal to ensure the security of his future.

Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) puts up a shot during pregame warmups before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Following his Sixth Man of the Year campaign, Reid followed it up this season with career highs in every statistic, logging 14.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He was a big piece in the Wolves' path to the Western Conference finals, despite Minnesota falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As the Brooklyn Nets approach this offseason, they will have the No. 1 cap space in the NBA and are seemingly looking to add fresh faces to their franchise. With the potential of Nicolas Claxton being headed out west via trade, this would open up a starting position that a rising star like Naz Reid could employ.

Reid provides the floor spacing and athleticism necessary to play in a fast-paced offense alongside rising star Cam Thomas, which could be the direction head coach Jordi Fernandez will have his offense in come next season.

