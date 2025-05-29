Timberwolves Free Agent Big Man Could Flourish with Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the key teams to watch during this summer's free agency as they are the No. 1 team in terms of cap space. Which makes them a big destination for key free agents, as the Nets will continue to rebuild their franchise in hopes of competing in the Eastern Conference next season.
One of the best big men on the market who will be testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer will be Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.
Reid collected the Sixth Man of the Year trophy in the 2023-24 season, and followed it up in 2024-25 by being a key piece for the Wolves' route to the Western Conference Finals, which they were ultimately bested by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He will be coming off a three-year $41 million contract, and will certainly command a decent check in this year's free agency. That is one of the key reasons why ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes Naz Reid is on the way out.
Windhorst was recently on an episode of Pardon My Take where he was asked about the Timberwolves' ability to keep three of their top seven scorers next season in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle.
"I would be suprised if they're able to re-sign all three guys," Windhorst said"
Randle alone commands a $30.9 million player option next season, which potentially could soak up a chunk of Minnesota's cap space, leaving the opportunity for Naz Reid to find a new opportunity and home.
Insert the Brooklyn Nets, who are on a full-blown rebuild heading into next season. As mentioned, the only player Brooklyn is expected to be fully invested in is Cam Thomas, so putting together a team around the young scorer is the Nets' best bet.
Naz Reid could be ready to take on a starting role with his next team, and with rumors of current Nets center Nicolas Claxton potentially heading out west this summer, a key replacement Brooklyn could consider is the former Sixth Man of the Year.