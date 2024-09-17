Brooklyn Nets Need to Avoid Rushing Their Timeline
Following years of chasing instant gratification, the Brooklyn Nets finally appear committed to rebuilding the right way. Media members have raved all summer about the assets the franchise now possesses, setting Brooklyn up with a largely unanimous top-five future among their league counterparts.
The Nets are on track to become contenders in the near future, but there’s no need to rush the overhaul. Sam Hinkie and the Philadelphia 76ers’ infamous "Process" was labeled as such for a reason. Brooklyn is embarking on a "process" of its own, but it must be careful not to get greedy. There’s no need to rush.
They currently boast far more talent than teams that have undergone recent rebuilds while securing a similar amount of future benefits. Everything is set up perfectly, eliminating the need to rush the Nets' "process." However, recent rumors linking Jimmy Butler to Brooklyn in the summer of 2025 raise concerns, as offering a max contract to the then-36-year-old would suggest the organization hasn't learned from past mistakes.
The entire reasoning behind hiring head coach Jordi Fernandez was to focus on building from within and developing in-house talent to avoid the temptation to chase big names. Before anointing Jimmy Butler as the next Brooklyn star, it’s crucial to evaluate the current roster. Despite a projected win total of 18.5, the Nets have plenty of high-potential talent, thanks to the strategic vision of general manager Sean Marks.
If Brooklyn defies the odds and secures a playoff spot in year one under Fernandez, the landscape will change. However, with the season yet to begin, it’s premature to predict a major offseason move before seeing the on-court performance.
The first display of new-look Nets basketball is slated for Oct. 23 against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. EST.
