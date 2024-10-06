Nets Offering Second Chance for Killian Hayes
The Brooklyn Nets are investing in a low-risk, high-reward option with former No. 7 overall pick Killian Hayes, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team this offseason.
Hayes, 23, made 42 appearances for the Detroit Pistons last season, averaging 6.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.
He was drafted to potentially be Detroit's point guard of the future, but that plan was squashed when the franchise took Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick the very next year.
Hayes proved that he probably was taken too high, but that doesn't mean he cannot still have some value in his NBA future. With his Exhibit 10 deal, Hayes has no guarantees to make the 15-man roster out of training camp. However, the Nets are giving him an opportunity to prove himself.
With Ben Simmons and Dennis Schroder as the potential lead guards, Hayes will have to find some cracks and play some of his best basketball if he wants a shot at being the Nets point guard.
Either way, the Nets don't have much to lose with Hayes being on the team. If it works out in Brooklyn, the Nets have a new point guard they can rely on. If it doesn't, they can move on with the other players on the team that they have.
