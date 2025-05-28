Nets Prospect Watch: Potential Picks For Brooklyn at No. 19
The 2025 NBA Draft class is expected to be one of the deepest in years. Headlined by potential superstars Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, this draft poses more potential than anything else. The majority of the lottery features 18, 19, and 20-year-old talent, and while opinions vary on talent distribution, the hype cannot be denied.
Luckily for the Brooklyn Nets, they find themselves with a boatload of picks in such a highly regarded draft year. The Nets have four first-round picks and an early second-round pick, slotted at No. 8, 19, 26, 27, and 36. With the most selections of any team this June, Brooklyn has more on its plate in terms of scouting.
The No. 8 is receiving the most hype for obvious reasons, but the No. 19 pick shouldn't get overlooked. That pick range is highlighted by prospects who could make an immediate impact as well. Here are three players the Nets could pick at that spot.
Egor Demin, BYU
Demin was a prospect who got top-five projections by many mock drafts early in the college basketball season. The 6-foot-9 point forward displayed great maturity in his lone season at BYU, averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.
The 19-year-old slid as the season went on, mostly due to his lack of aggression when it came to scoring and his 27.3% shooting from three. However, while he isn't expected to be a superstar in the NBA (although anything can happen), the Russian prospect has the potential to be an elite supplementary piece alongside a star.
If he falls a bit from his projected slot, the Nets could select Demin at No. 19, matching him with the No. 8 pick and prolific scorer Cam Thomas (free agency pending). Known for his elite playmaking, Demin could be the missing facilitator to spearhead Brooklyn's new young core.
Danny Wolf, Michigan
Wolf passes the eye test more than any prospect in the mid-first round. The 7-footer fits the Nikola Jokic mold with his scoring, rebounding, and playmaking skills. Wolf is a do-it-all center who helped Michigan exceed expectations.
The Wolverines ran a double-big lineup with Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, and it paid off. While Goldin was a rim-running, traditional big, Wolf's advanced style of play elevated the offense with flashy dimes and great spacing.
While he was a great playmaker this past season, Wolf averaged 3.2 turnovers per game. He needs to polish his game a bit more to be considered truly elite in that department. The potential is certainly there, but he's 21.
Similar to how the Nets could use Derik Queen No. 8, Wolf could be a reliable power forward alongside Nic Claxton. If the Illinois native is playing the four, he has less pressure as a defender and paint protector with Claxton manning the middle.
Nolan Traore, Saint-Quentin
Back in October, I gave a draft update on Traore through the first few games of his season. At the time, he was projected to go in the top 10 after a monster 27-point, five-assist performance in a Basketball Champions League game.
Unfortunately, that top-10 projection did not stick, as Traore slid despite finishing with averages of 11.6 points and 5.1 assists at 19 years old overseas. At 6-foot-4, there isn't a whole lot to dislike when watching him.
Traore displays great ability to get downhill and attack the rim despite his frame. He's a shifty scorer, but that's where the flaws come into play. The French point guard shot just 39.2% from the field and 30.4% from three in 30 games this season, which could be a major problem for guard-needy franchises.
The Nets could take Traore as a project pick, but it would only be if a guard isn't selected at No. 8. His shooting could improve with more opportunities to run the floor in the NBA. Still, at the very least, Traore has the potential to be a solid playmaker and supplement other great players.
