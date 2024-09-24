Nets Pushed By Media to Trade Veterans
If you're a Brooklyn Nets fan, or a basketball fan paying any attention to the team, it's nothing new to hear people of the media pushing for the organization to deal with their veterans. Amid the start of the Nets' rebuild, the team still has plenty of experienced players who could contribute to contending teams.
This was highlighted in Bleacher Report's recent article from Greg Swartz, assessing every NBA team's best trade assets. The three players listed for Brooklyn were Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dennis Schröder.
"When it comes to players such as Johnson, Finney-Smith and Schröder, Brooklyn should be actively exploring deals for all three in an attempt to bring in the best trade packages possible," Swartz said.
"Getting at least a late first-round pick in 2025 or future first for both Johnson and Finney-Smith should be a minimum return, as the former brings elite outside shooting with the latter giving a contender two-way production."
"Schröder, 31, is on an expiring $13 million contract. He's not going to re-sign on a rebuilding Nets team, so even netting a second-round pick for his services would be better than nothing for Brooklyn."
Earlier in the month, Swartz highlighted the three veterans as the Nets' most desirable trade assets, with Nicolas Claxton, Cam Thomas, and draft picks named as 'untouchables.'
"The Brooklyn Nets should be open for business all the way up to the trade deadline after dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and signaling that a total rebuild is coming," Swartz said.
All three players were acquired by the Nets at different times when the team was trying to stay competitive. Johnson was brought in after the team traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Finney-Smith from the team sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, and Schröder from Brooklyn trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors.
Given more opportunity from a struggling Nets season, the three veterans have put up solid numbers, holding up their value and making them attractive to contending teams. Why the Nets haven't traded them yet is the question still being asked.
Brooklyn traded their star Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks back in June, igniting the three veterans' exit would soon follow, but as training camp approaches, no reports of talks with other organizations have come up. Fans know they have to trade these players as well, letting it be known on social media.
