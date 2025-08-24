Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Not Interested in Free Agent Malik Beasley
While a rebuilding team with plenty of cap space and future draft picks might seem like a logical landing spot for a top unsigned free agent, the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly chosen to pass on one productive scorer.
According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, it is highly unlikely that Malik Beasley will sign with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.
"While it's possible the Brooklyn Nets could pursue Beasley using their cap space, multiple league sources have shot down such an idea as a result of the Nets' rebuilding plans and focus on youthful talents," Siegel said.
Although Beasley was reported to have had a $42 million contract offer on the table from the Detroit Pistons heading into free agency, contract talks halted after it was revealed that he was the subject of a federal gambling probe. The 28-year-old was being investigated by the US. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York for allegations of gambling and placing prop bets on NBA games throughout the 2023-2024 season.
Brooklyn has the most cap space in the NBA, while Detroit can now only offer him a $7.2 million contract. However, teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers could possibly target him using the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.
Last season, Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting after averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc. After averaging just 11.7 points throughout his career, the scoring jump had him on pace to be a hot commodity in free agency.
While the Nets are still aligning their chess pieces for the future, adding a player like Beasley wouldn't make much sense. Besides the investigation, he has had an abundance of off-the-court issues which indicate that he may not be the best influence to surround impressionable, young players with.
From a basketball standpoint, Beasley undoubtedly is a skilled scorer who helped the Pistons emerge as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last season. But on a team like Brooklyn, he could possibly go from being a key contributor to an empty calorie scorer as the team struggles to stay in games.
Signing a proven veteran may seem enticing for Nets fan, but a rebuild requires patience and deliberate decision making. With veterans like Michael Porter Jr., Haywood Highsmith and Terance Mann on the roster, the Nets already have some capable and experienced players to surround their young players with.