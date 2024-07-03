Brooklyn Nets Should Stay Keen on Trading Ben Simmons Despite Current Struggles
Ben Simmons' career in Brooklyn has gone far from expected. He joined Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as the Nets swapped James Harden for him, sending Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. The big three had high expectations, but his career has since been derailed.
Simmons didn't play his first season upon arrival, missing the season with an injury. He then played 42 games in year two, following that up with 15 games in year three. Now, the Nets are undergoing a rebuild as they traded forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Simmons is a piece the Nets would be very okay moving on from, though his contract is a bit of a burden when trying to move him.
The 27-year-old forward is set to make north of $40 million in the final year of his five-year, $177 million contract, which he initially signed in Philadelphia. Not many teams are capable of taking on that kind of money, and those that can don't want to spend it on a player who might not even play in 20 games during the 82-game season.
Still, the Nets should keep Simmons open for grabs on the trade market, no matter how the upcoming season goes for the former All-Star forward. The elite defensive talent could garner some minutes in a rebuilding season -- should he be able to stay healthy -- and he might just be able to prove he's still got some value in the league.
There could always be some trade deadline offers for the Nets to part from Simmons. Should he see an improved play, he could gain some interest from a team capable of onboarding his expiring salary for a cheap price. Or, Brooklyn could help a team depart from a long-term salary in exchange for draft capital, using Simmons' expiring contract to make the deal happen.
For a multitude of reasons, the Nets should remain open to trading Simmons and helping him improve his stock as a player.
