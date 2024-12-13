Brooklyn Nets Stat of the Week: Dennis Schröder Joins Unique Company
Dennis Schröder is having a great season, and the proof is in the numbers. The German point guard finished with 34 points, 11 assists and zero turnovers in his last game, marking his season-high, his Brooklyn-high and becoming the only NBA player this season to rack up a 30/10 double-double without losing the ball even once.
Overall, this was Schröder’s first 30/10 game. He’s only broken the 35+ point mark twice, once in 2018 with the Atlanta Hawks and again with the Boston Celtics in 2021. Coincidentally, that contest with the Celtics was also against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schröder had 38 points that day.
The 31-year-old also became only the fifth Net ever to finish with 30 points, 10 assists and no turnovers. The others are James Harden (2021), Jason Kidd (2004), Stephon Marbury (2000) and Sam Cassell (1998).
Schröder is playing arguably the best basketball of his NBA career this season. He’s averaging 18.6 points per game, his highest tally since the 2019-20 season, and 6.5 assists, which would be a career-best.
Brooklyn's net rating goes from -0.25 with Schröder on the court, compared to an abysmal -11.23 with him on the bench. Calling him one of Jordi Fernández’s most important players — if not the most important player at times this season — would not be a stretch.
Schröder was traded to the Nets last February as part of the deal that ultimately sent Spencer Dinwiddie to the Los Angeles Lakers. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, which could make his expiring contract an appealing trade option for teams; however, the Nets will reportedly not acquiesce to lowly offers for their point guard.
Schröder has previously shown a desire to stay in Brooklyn, although things change very quickly in the NBA and he doesn't have a contractual commitment to the borough past this season: "I want to be in Brooklyn long-term. Hopefully that works out. I want to be a veteran who shows the young people the way and how we should play and how we play as a team.”
Next, the Nets are on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. That will be followed by a home game at Barclays Center versus the Cleveland Cavaliers next Monday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.