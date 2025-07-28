Brooklyn Nets Still Have a Two-Way Contract Available
The Brooklyn Nets still have a two-way contract to give out.
As the countdown towards the 2025-26 NBA season rolls on, the Nets need to fill at least one vital roster spot. The two players currently on two-way deals for Brooklyn are Tosan Evbuomwan and Tyson Etienne.
Each of these two-way contracts is slightly different. Evbuomwan is on year two of his deal. He has $0 guaranteed for this season. The English forward started last season on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Evbuomwan then signed his two-way with Brooklyn on Jan. 1, 2025.
The former Princeton prospect averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 'stocks' in 23.8 minutes per game. Evbuomwan appeared in 28 contests for the Nets. He was initially part of head coach Jordi Fernández's rotation upon joining Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn bench boss said: “I think he’s always been composed. That’s the main thing with him. He’s a 23-year-old that walks around like a veteran. Smart, communication… everything you ask him to do, he does it. I’m very impressed.”
Meanwhile, Etienne is guaranteed $85,300 for this season, per the Sports Business Classroom. The Nets re-signed Etienne to a two-way on July 3. The 25-year-old had originally signed a two-way with Brooklyn on March 4 after impressing with their Long Island affiliate team in the G League.
Etienne played in 7 games for a total of 151 minutes for Brooklyn last season. He posted 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.5 'stocks' on 32.7% from the field and 29.5% from three. In the G League, the Wichita State product averaged 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 'stocks' on 46.4% from the field and 41.8% from three. He played in 48 games for Long Island.
Etienne and Evbuomwan were on the Nets' Summer League team in Las Vegas. That team was coached by Steve Hetzel, who was linked with the Phoenix Suns head coach vacancy this offseason.
Looking towards the next NBA season, there is a third two-way spot for the Nets to occupy. That will seemingly happen closer to training camp, or perhaps at the conclusion. That’s what happened last season with Tyrese Martin. He joined the Nets on an E-10 invite for training camp, but ended up featuring in 60 games for the team.