Brooklyn Nets HC Jordi Fernández Praises New Addition Tosan Evbuomwan
The Brooklyn Nets are on a four-game losing streak, but one of the team’s bright spots has been Tosan Evbuomwan.
“What he brings to the group is what we want for our identity,” head coach Jordi Fernández said following the Nets’ loss to the Denver Nuggets. “I’m excited to watch him play the next game.”
Brooklyn signed Evbuomwan to a two-way contract on Jan. 1, and he wasted no time in getting his Nets career off to a hot start. Evbuomwan debuted with the Nets organization in the G League, playing for the Long Island Nets and scoring 39 points in the developmental squad’s first win since Nov. 22. His first NBA appearance for the Nets came three days later, and he is yet to drop beneath the 20-minute mark in his four games played so far.
The former Princeton forward finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 from the field, including two made 3-pointers, in 22 minutes against Denver. Fernández is intent on continuing to give Evbuomwan playing time.
He explained: “How hard [Evbuomwan] plays, how he works every day, how he conducts himself everything. So so far, he’s been amazing, and those minutes are gonna keep coming. And then he’s gonna have that experience.”
Prior to joining Brooklyn, the English forward had appeared in 17 NBA games — 13 with the Detroit Pistons and four with the Memphis Grizzlies. Besides that, Evbuomwan had been confined to the G League, featuring for Detroit’s affiliate in the Motor City Cruise last season and then starting this year with the San Diego Clippers.
“If he hasn’t done it before, I don’t care,” Fernández said. “What I care [about] is I see him doing a good job and he is who we wanna be.”
Through his first four games with the Nets, Evbuomwan is averaging 8.5 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes a night. As the season goes on, the hope has to be that he can also tap into some of the playmaking or open-court ball handling that made him an interesting prospect at Princeton. For now, Fernández looks to be most taken away by Evbuomwan’s poise.
The Badalona native said: “I think he’s always been composed. That’s the main thing with him. He’s a 23-year-old that walks around like a veteran. Smart, communication… everything you ask him to do, he does it. I’m very impressed.”
The Nets' next game is away at the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Both teams are currently neck and neck in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery standings. The Jazz are currently 9-27, and will be wrapping up the second night of a back-to-back after a win/loss against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
