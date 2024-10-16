Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview, Betting Odds
Fresh off of their 131-92 victory over the Washington Wizards, the Brooklyn Nets look to build on their newfound momentum in the latter half of their preseason schedule. Starting center Nic Claxton has yet to be ruled out of the contest after missing the previous matchups with Washington and the Los Angeles Clippers nursing a hamstring injury. Should he miss his third straight game, Ben Simmons is expected to replace Claxton at the center position in the starting five.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as four-point favorites against the 76ers, and the total over/under is 216.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Unleash Simmons. The three-time All-Star took full advantage of Washington's interior defense as Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas sat out. Sans Joel Embiid, Philadelphia will be just as vulnerable in the paint. Expect the 28-year-old point-forward to get out and run early.
2. Get Cam Thomas hot. In just 24 minutes of action against the Wizards, Thomas shot 7-of-13 and tallied 17 points, but that number could've been much higher. The 76ers will be without their top on-ball defender in Paul George after he hyper-extended his knee in Philadelphia's previous matchup with the Hawks, potentially pointing to a large scoring output from the Nets' best offensive weapon.
3. Continue to evaluate depth. After Monday night's contest got out of hand, head coach Jordi Fernandez used the lopsided score to hand an opportunity to Brooklyn's bench. Jalen Wilson (14 pts.), Shake Milton (16 pts.) and Noah Clowney (11 pts.) all capitalized, and their contributions will be vital to the team's success come the regular season.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (1-1) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (1-2)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Oct. 16, 2024 at 7 PM ET
LOCATION:
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
FINAL WORD:
Brooklyn can build their momentum into the regular season against another banged-up opponent. Still in the early days under Fernandez, the Nets must seize the opportunity to continue building chemistry ahead of their Oct. 23 season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Following the matchup with Philadelphia, Brooklyn returns to the Barclays Center to close out their preseason against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 18 at 7:30 PM EST.
