Cameron Johnson's Big Night A Sign For Nets to Trade Him Now
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson has been fantastic this season, and last night proved it. The Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-98, but Johnson kept the game from getting even more out of hand.
The veteran forward put up 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting, going 9-for-13 from three. If it weren't for Johnson, this would be even more of an embarrassment for Brooklyn.
This performance is a sign for the Nets to trade Johnson as soon as they can. The 28-year-old may have just hit his peak in terms of trade value, averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 49.8% shooting from the field and 42.3% from three.
Johnson has built his trade value along with fellow veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. If the Nets want to capitalize and bring back a haul in future assets, trading Johnson and the other two players now would be smart.
Johnson has proved to be efficient on offense and a formidable defender throughout his career, and this season is shaping to be his best thus far. For a player averaging nearly 20 points per game, Brooklyn can bring in serious draft capital or players for the future in return for Johnson.
Recent reports indicate that the Nets are open to trading any of their players, including star Cam Thomas. Plenty of teams would be interested in multiple players in Brooklyn, particularly playoff teams or title contenders.
GM Sean Marks shouldn't wait until the day of the trade deadline to make a move. The Nets don't want to lose leverage, because dealing with these veterans is a must. Last night's performance from Johnson was an indicator to trade him now while they can still get plenty of return.
