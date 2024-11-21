Top Trade Partners For the Brooklyn Nets' Veterans
The Brooklyn Nets will have plenty of leverage and freedom in making trades ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. The team possesses multiple veterans that teams will likely line up to acquire. Dennis Schroder, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Bojan Bogdanovic are all individually still productive and would give the Nets a hefty return.
What teams are most likely to give Brooklyn a call? Who should the Nets listen to and what will GM Sean Marks want in return for his players? Here are the top three trade partners for the Nets' veterans:
Miami Heat
The Nets and Heat have been interlinked since the late offseason when it was reported that star forward Jimmy Butler had legitimate interest in Brooklyn. However, now that the season is underway, Miami may be more inclined to acquire talent for Butler and Bam Adebayo.
The Heat are 6-7 but sit in a playoff spot among a weak Eastern Conference. Miami could go after any of the Nets' veterans to help with their offensive struggles.
As for the Nets, they could acquire some future assets in draft capital, or a young player to develop. Two of the most notable players the Heat would trade to Brooklyn are Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware. Jovic has become a solid contributor to the Heat at just 21 years old, while Ware has received little opportunity in his rookie season. Nets coach Jordi Fernandez would put them in the right situation and develop them for good use.
The Heat could be getting desperate to stay in contention after a couple of NBA Finals runs in the early 2020s. Acquiring Schroder, Johnson, or Finney-Smith means Miami is getting an immediate impact on both sides of the ball. Brooklyn could take advantage of that.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are hot right now with an 11-3 record to open the season. Stephen Curry hasn't been at his best, but the rest of the team has given him solid support with balanced scoring and even better defense. If the Warriors wanted a veteran forward with playoff experience, the Nets could give Golden State just that.
Johnson, Finney-Smith, or Bogdanovic would add elite two-way production to a team that's looking to take advantage of Curry's final All-NBA years. The Nets have already been linked to young forward Jonathan Kuminga, as he and the Warriors did not reach a contract extension. Kuminga is set to hit free agency, so it may be in Golden State's best interest to trade him for a return package if they know he'll walk elsewhere.
Even if Kuminga isn't up for trade, the Nets could still ask for other talent like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and draft capital. The Warriors have their own first-round picks from 2025 to 2029, and seeing as how they're still a playoff team, they can afford to lose them in a trade.
Los Angeles Lakers
Perhaps the most obvious trade partner, the Lakers are seemingly involved in every trade rumor. Los Angeles, who is 10-4 and looking rejuvenated under new head coach JJ Redick, should look to add more talent as the team looks qualified for the playoffs.
Like the Heat, the Nets and Lakers have been connected in trade rumors for months. Johnson and Finney-Smith are two forwards that can elevate Los Angeles on both sides of the floor. Schroder, a former Laker, would help with issues at the point guard position.
Marks could get a return with unbelievable upside if he makes a deal with the West Coast contender. It's unlikely the Lakers would make rookie Dalton Knecht available for trade, but other players like Max Christie, Maxwell Lewis, and Jalen Hood-Schifino have solid upside. More importantly, Los Angeles has first-round picks to spare in the late 2020s.
The Lakers would be more inclined to make a deal with the Nets seeing as how LeBron James is nearing retirement. If Brooklyn can acquire just one of Los Angeles' picks from 2028 to 2031, there's a great chance it ends up in the lottery seeing as how the team has an uncertain future.
