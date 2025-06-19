Could Ace Bailey’s Target be Brooklyn Nets?
The pre-draft process this year has been a relatively quiet one until recent days, with one top prospect offering plenty of fireworks.
With Cooper Flagg as a Dallas Maverick and Dylan Harper as a San Antonio Spur as forgone conclusions, many believe the draft truly starts at No. 3.
Rutgers wing Ace Bailey was previously thought of by many draft experts to be the third-best prospect, but some recent reports have seen that stock somewhat in jeopardy, for better or worse.
A 6-foot-9 wing with premier shot-making ability, his ranking at No. 3 made sense. He scored 17.6 points, grabbed 7.2 rebounds and sent 1.3 blocks per game, showing some needed growth, but still stuffing the stat sheet like a potential star.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bailey has perplexed most teams in the draft by failing to meet with any, most recently canceling a visit with the 76ers, who pick third.
Even more, per Charania: “Should the 76ers, at No. 3, and Charlotte at No. 4, elect not to draft him, Bailey's camp has expressed the belief that teams such as the Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, or Brooklyn Nets, picking No. 6, 7 and 8, will be aggressive looking to move up in the draft and select him.”
Along that line of thinking, while Bailey could be missing out on a slightly bigger payday, it seems he could be trying to land in a desired spot lower than the Sixers. It’s a strategy that’s been used plenty before, though Bailey’s exact path has caused some questions.
Of those three teams, the Nets unquestionably make the most sense. They’re the league’s freshest rebuilding team, and should have ample time and opportunity to offer Bailey, who likely need to work through shot-making growing pains early in his career. A union makes perfect sense, as the wing offers high-upside for the blank-slate Nets.
Even more, his current home of Rutgers is a short distance from the Nets, meaning a cross-country move would be off the table.
Bailey and his camp's motives likely won’t be released until after the draft, if ever. But some early signs could be pointing to him desiring a future in Brooklyn. The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25.