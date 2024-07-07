Could the Brooklyn Nets Trade Nicolas Claxton Sooner Than We Think?
The Brooklyn Nets made the re-signing of Nicolas Claxton official on Saturday, locking him into a four-year, $100 million contract. After worry about the center leaving in free agency, the Nets were able to keep Claxton, even with the franchise entering a rebuild following the Mikal Bridges-Knicks trade.
The five-year player averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 71 games for the Nets this season. After receiving little time during his rookie season in 2019-20, Claxton has slowly built his value into an elite paint presence, dominating the glass and defending the rim, while being a viable offensive big.
At 25 years old, Claxton is close to or now in his prime, which is great for Brooklyn to have, but is there a bigger reason behind his re-signing for the franchise?
With the Nets still looking to deal veterans such as Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, Claxton could be a sneaky name to watch at the trade deadline in 2025. His trade value has been built and now that he has a new long-term contract, teams could be attracted to that if Brooklyn decides to fully commit to a rebuild by February.
The Nets could easily get significant draft capital or young assets for his services, especially from teams who need a center like the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies.
Of course, if the Nets keep Claxton, he can continue to develop with more touches after the departure of Bridges. However, 25 isn't exactly young in the landscape of NBA careers, and with five years under his belt, it looks like he's established his role. He's one of the better centers in the NBA, and if the Nets trade him, they can get even younger and gather capital for the long term.
It would be unexpected Brooklyn to competitive within the next few years, and by that point Claxton would be nearing 30, so it would make more sense to deal him while he's in his mid-20s. The Nets were smart to bring him back, but the re-signing could be part of a plan to not lose him for nothing.
