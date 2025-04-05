Dariq Whitehead Making the Most of His Opportunities with Nets
When the Brooklyn Nets selected Dariq Whitehead in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, the former Duke star was meant to become a part of a young core including Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson. Unfortunately, Whitehead played just two games in his rookie campaign after undergoing season-ending shin surgery.
Now in his second year as a pro, Whitehead has spent most of his career with Brooklyn's G League affiliate—the Long Island Nets—but with winning no longer atop the priority list, head coach Jordi Fernandez has begun utilizing the talented young guard.
While his play hasn't been consistent—likely due to an inability to get into a rythym after flip-flopping between the active roster and G League—last night provided Nets fans with a taste of what Whitehead is capable of.
He scored 17 points in Brooklyn's 105-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, burying five of his nine 3-point attempts in 26 minutes off the bench. His playing time has been limited at best, but when given the opportunity, Whitehead has provided a much-needed boost from beyond the arc.
Whitehead scored 18—including a 6-of-11 hitrate from deep—in a Dec. 2 loss to the Miami Heat, as well as 12 against the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22, again rattling in three of his five 3-point attempts.
With a likely busy offseason on the horizon in Brooklyn, Whitehead will have the chance to spend a full summer developing under Fernandez, this time without any rehabilitation limitations. Instead of focusing on getting back on the floor, he can work solely on his game to ramp up for his third professional season.
If he continues to improve, Whitehead can become a valuable piece of Fernandez's rotation. Already boasting one of the best isolation scorers in the entire league, having Whitehead as a spot-up shooter on the wing will help open up the Nets' offense even more.
Having Whitehead on one wing and Cam Johnson on the other, rivals won't be able to key in on Thomas knowing that Brooklyn has two knockdown shooters ready to let it fly at any moment.
Whitehead and the Nets return to action at home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.