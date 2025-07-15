Day’Ron Sharpe Calls Brooklyn 'Home' After Re-Signing With Nets
While the restricted free agency market is essentially nonexistent at the moment, the Brooklyn Nets technically retained two players who could've been extended the qualifying offer: Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe.
Despite presently having no inside track to a new contract with their actual restricted free agent—Cam Thomas—the Nets worked quickly to get Williams' and Sharpe's deals done. Brooklyn renounced its rights on both players before agreeing to new deals shortly after.
Sharpe, 23, is excited about returning to the only franchise he's known throughout his four-year NBA career.
“It feels good to be back in Brooklyn,” Sharpe said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “I feel good to play for Jordi [Fernández], to play for the Brooklyn Nets organization. I got drafted here, it’s always home, so it’s good to be back for the team, for the Brooklyn Nets.”
Like Williams, Sharpe agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal on June 30. The transaction cements Sharpe as Nic Claxton's backup for the time being and becomes the second extension of a big man in as many years. Brooklyn inked Claxton to a four-year, $97 million contract last summer and secured the future services of the next man on the depth chart.
“I just feel that was the best option for me, and that’s where Brooklyn was at,” Sharpe said. “I just decided what I decided.”
Sharpe returns to an ever-evolving situation with the Nets. Since his agreement, Brooklyn has made a slew of moves official, including the acquisitions of Michael Porter Jr. and Tre Mann.
But perhaps the most impactful summer development, at least for Sharpe, may be the continued emergence of Drew Timme. The summer league star has dominated in both of his appearances, and if Timme keeps it up, he could begin taking minutes from Sharpe at the backup five spot.
Although both players do possess smaller frames for their positions, which could theoretically allow Fernandez to play both at the same time. Timme could slide to the four, either in the starting five or off the bench, while Sharpe serves as the anchor depth.
Fernandez will have to work out the rotations, but Sharpe will be a part of them regardless.