Dear Brooklyn Nets, Do Not Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
While the rest of the NBA battles to find out who the champion of the second annual in-season tournament will be, the Brooklyn Nets are amid a five-day "mini-bye."
As the franchise enjoys its break, there's been no shortage of trade rumors. Whether through Cam Johnson, Dennis Schröder or Dorian Finney-Smith, it seems a trade could be coming quite soon.
Thanks to Forbes' Evan Sidery and the New York Post's Brian Lewis, we know Brooklyn is at least flirting with the idea of moving one of its veterans. But recently, buzz separated from the likes of Johnson, Schröder or Finney-Smith has begun emerging.
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaught and Bob Windrem of NetsDaily among others believe the Nets eye a blockbuster deal for Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
What wouldn't there be to like about seeing a two-time MVP and the best player leaguewide on any given night wind up in one of the country's biggest markets?
Well, quite a bit actually.
It may appear to be a distant memory, but Brooklyn's followed this path before. Remember?
First, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were brought in through free agency. Then, James Harden was acquired from the Houston Rockets to assemble a big three that rivaled the 2013 Miami Heat.
And it was a massive flop. Less than two seasons later, the superteam had been disbanded and the Nets were again stuck in a position where they could either decide to make another big swing or finally settle for a rebuild.
Brooklyn opted for the latter. Now, they sit at 10-14 and are in position to earn a play-in bid. The initial plan was to teardown and accumulate assets for the future, but amid the surprising success, General Manager Sean Marks is looking to trim the roster even more.
That idea alone completely contradicts the possibility of adding Antetokounmpo. All of the draft capital Marks has added since this past summer would likely all head to Milwaukee, and the Nets would have pushed all their chips to the center for the third time since 2013.
Yes, that's right. If the Durant-Irving-Harden trio isn't enough to scare Brooklyn away from any blockbuster additions, 2013's failed Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett deal should be.
As of today, the plan to utilize Jordi Fernandez's best asset as head coach should remain in place. The man is a mastermind when it comes to developing young talent and must be allowed to work his magic.
The Nets don't need Antetokounmpo. Their future is already extremely bright, and swinging for the "Greek Freak" would simply un-do all the shrewd moves Marks has made in the previous months.
