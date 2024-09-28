Dwight Howard: Nets' Simmons 'Going to Have a Really Good Year'
As training camp rapidly approaches, support for Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons continues to pour out.
On his "Above The Rim with DH 12" podcast, NBA legend Dwight Howard was full of optimism when discussing Simmons' potential resurgence.
"He was hurt last year. He had the same back surgery I had, so I understand how tough it is to really come back from it," he said. "It's super serious. Them back injuries is nothing to play with. I know he's been getting critiqued super hard because of playing in Philly and stuff like that."
Howard underwent back surgery to repair a herniated disk back in 2012. Coincidentally, that season was his last with the Orlando Magic prior to becoming somewhat of a league journeyman.
"He is good. I think this year he's going to come out and he's going to have a really good year."
The 38-year-old's support follows famous basketball trainer Chris Brickley's declaration that Simmons is "is back to playing All Star talent level basketball." Brooklyn's inaugural rebuilding season may prove to be SImmons' healthiest season since his trade to the Nets. He's missed 189 games over the last three seasons, but the sudden commitment to an overhaul provides the former-All-Star with a chance to recapture his pre-2020 magic.
Howard and Brickley both bring great credibility to the Simmons discussion, but fans must wait until Brooklyn's pre-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers to see the improvement for themselves.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.