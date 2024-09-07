Five G League Sleepers the Brooklyn Nets Should Evaluate
The G League Fall Invitational wrapped up with a second consecutive G League United win over Serbian club Mega Basket.
With the Brooklyn Nets in the middle of a full rebuild, the organization needs to prioritize “low-risk, high-reward” players. This means that the G League is ripe pickings for Brooklyn, who would still have one two-way contract available if Yongxi Cui’s signing is confirmed.
With the United squad consisting of unsigned players aspiring to make the NBA, here are five sleepers that the Nets could take a look at for a two-way or for the Long Island Nets.
Brodric Thomas is best known for his 28-game stop on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 season. The Truman State alum has bounced around the G League for seasons now, last playing for the Ontario Clippers.
Thomas understands how to put the ball in the hoop, but he’s also a willing playmaker and an active defender. The problem is that he's a 6-foot-5 guard who’s already 27 and hasn't proven that he can scale down to a lesser role on fewer touches.
If the Nets take a closer look at Thomas, he'd be an interesting option for their Long Island affiliate in the G League. Thomas is a proven commodity at that level who brings veteran experience and could help mentor someone like Dariq Whitehead, on his comeback from injury, or Mark Armstrong who’s likely to be on that roster. Still, with Killian Hayes having signed an Exhibit 10 contract, that role could go to the French guard.
Tazé Moore appeared in four NBA games for the Portland Trail Blazers last season after becoming the first player ever to be called up from their new G League team. The 6-foot-5 guard/wing is a super explosive athlete with a near 48-inch vertical and who previously suited up for Brooklyn in the Summer League two years ago.
Moore has an easy story to root for, having overcome five right leg surgeries and a 634-day basketball absence. He’s also a good player, though, as he showed in G League United’s first win against Mega with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals in 28 minutes.
The Cal State Bakersfield and Houston product should be under consideration for a two-way for many organizations, but the Nets fit could be trickier than most given how many guards and wings Brooklyn already has. With the Nets acquiring Tyrese Martin for their Long Island affiliate, and Whitehead, Jaylen Martin, Keon Johnson and Ziaire Williams already on the books, it might not make much sense to offer the remaining two-way spot to another guard or wing.
Robert Baker, formerly of Harvard, is a 6-foot-10 forward whose ability on the perimeter really pops. Baker is the type of 4/5-man who would rather pick-and-pop or attack a closeout than bang down low, but he does this to decent effect.
The 26-year-old made 34 percent of his threes last season with the College Park Skyhawks, which is still improvable, but came on a high volume of more than five attempts per game. In the G League United team’s two games versus Mega, Baker scored 17 and 14 points, respectively.
However, it seems like the Nets would need to keep Baker as a future option. The Osceola Magic, Orlando's G League affiliate, now have his player rights. Still, a forward in Baker’s mold — who can stretch the floor and make decisions off the catch — is someone the Nets should bring in to evaluate how that player archetype fits next to Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney (who could eventually become something close to this profile) and even Ben Simmons.
Juan Toscano-Anderson will be known to NBA fans as a former Golden State Warrior and NBA champion. The Mexican-American wing appeared in eleven games for the Sacramento Kings last season, but he’s facing an uphill climb to stay in the NBA.
After his stint on the Warriors, two unsuccessful runs with the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz meant that Toscano-Anderson had to return to the G League and sign for his home country Mexico City Capitanes. He was fine and, in reality, his NBA appeal has not changed much. It’s more so that team context and younger, more offensively capable pieces have surpassed the 31-year-old.
If the Nets want a defensive stopper who can defend guards and wings, Toscano-Anderson definitely brings that, plus a wealth of championship and playoff experience for an incredibly young team. Remember, the Nets’ current roster is replete with under-23 players.
Michael Foster Jr. was a former five-star recruit in high school, but his NBA hopes were dashed after a rough season with the G League Ignite. Foster went undrafted and then had stops with the Delaware Blue Coats and Capital City Go-Go of the G League.
The 21-year-old is an undersized big who can't stretch the floor, but he plays hard, rebounds and has genuinely improved over time. Foster likely would not be a long-term project for Brooklyn, but he could be worth a look over the season to evaluate the versatility of the Nets’ frontcourt options — especially for Clowney and his potential to play on the outside.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.