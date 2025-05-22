Former Brooklyn Nets HC Joins Kansas Coaching Staff
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is joining the Kansas Jayhawks’ men’s basketball team as an assistant coach, the team announced on Wednesday.
"I'm truly honored and overwhelmed with excitement to return to my alma mater and join Coach [Bill] Self's staff as an assistant coach," Vaughn is quoted as saying in a press release. “The game of basketball has provided me the incredible privilege to mentor, coach, and compete alongside some of the best in the game. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me.”
Vaughn played four seasons at Kansas from 1993-97 and is acknowledged by the university as “one of the greatest point guards in program history,” The 50-year-old was the 1995-96 Big Eight Player of the Year, a two-time second-team Consensus All-American and the 1993-94 Big Eight Rookie of the Year. Vaughn averaged 9.6 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 126 college games, and currently ranks third in all-time assists for Kansas.
"I've known [Vaughn] from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people,” Self said. “I think he will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball.”
Vaughn is replacing Norm Roberts, who has worked with Self since 1995. The Kansas head coach lauded the former Nets coach’s “unique and impressive resume,” calling him a “tremendous Jayhawk.” Vaughn’s No. 11 jersey was retired by Kansas in Dec. 2002. He was subsequently a first round pick in the 1997 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets and San Antonio Spurs, becoming an NBA champion in 2007 under Gregg Popovich.
Vaughn became Brooklyn’s head coach in Nov. 2022 following Steve Nash’s dismissal. The now-Kansas assistant was relieved of his duties in Feb. 2024, finishing with a total record of 71-68 as the Nets’ bench boss.
Brooklyn is reportedly paying Vaughn a $16-20 million settlement through the 2026-27 season, per The Kansas City Star. He told HoopsHype that he was “forgo[ing] current NBA opportunities” in favor of returning to his alma mater, per senior NBA insider Michael Scotto.
The Nets will be keeping a close eye on Vaughn’s Kansas squad next season, namely because of five-star prospect and 2026 NBA Draft No. 1 contender Darryn Peterson. The explosive three-level scoring guard is considered an elite talent who NBA teams can build around, as are incoming Duke forward Cameron Boozer and BYU wing AJ Dybantsa.