When Kyrie Irving started posting about movies that contained anti-semitic remarks, a huge domino effect was going to follow. On one end, Kyrie Irving was going to start receiving support from a very specific group of people, on the other end, many Jewish employees and sponsors were going to be upset - both have already started.

A former employee of the Brooklyn Nets named Jordan Rabinowitz went on Twitter to voice his displeasure with Kyrie Irving and how the Nets have handled it. Rabinowitz was a former Social Media Coordinator and Manager of Digital Media for the team.

The tweets are now deleted but have been saved on Reddit.

"There is a significant amount of Jewish employees at BSE, represented at all levels of the company," Jordan said in his first tweet. "I hope @joetsai1999 and Sean Marks do right by them and re-examine what it’s really worth to have this individual on their team."

He followed up by stating that he'd be uncomfortable as a Digital Media Manager to promote Kyrie Irving for the team.

I am very, very glad it is not my job to promote and market this person anymore," Jordan said. "I would not have the stomach for it."

Rabinowitz likely won't be the first former employee to speak up about Kyrie Irving, and there will likely be current employees that speak up as well. The domino effect has already begun.

