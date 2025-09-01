Former Nets Guard Dennis Schroder Dominating EuroBasket 2025 for Germany
The Brooklyn Nets may not have any active players participating in EuroBasket 2025, but many fans are still cheering for Nets alumni in the tournament. Brooklyn has four former players in the tournament this year, and one is a recent fan favorite who has been dominating the competition.
Dennis Schroder has become the face of basketball for Germany's national team since Dirk Nowitzki's retirement from the sport. He has carried the torch and taken his home country to new heights, including a 2023 FIBA World Cup title. This year, that same type of elite play is on display in EuroBasket 2025.
Through three games of group play, none of Germany's matchups have been remotely close. They're 3-0 with an average victory margin of 23.7 points. The wins have come against Montenegro, Sweden and Lithaunia.
Schroder has plenty of help with NBA talent such as Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis and Tristan da Silva. However, the former Nets point guard is the clear leader of the team, averaging 23.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He ranks sixth in points per game and seventh in assists per game.
Germany finds itself in a polarizing group, with Lauri Markkanen's Finland also being 3-0. However, Great Britain and Montenegro are 0-3, with Lithuania at 2-1 and Sweden at 1-2. Four teams in each group qualify for the knockout round, so it looks like Germany and Finland are locks to advance. Great Britain and Montenegro are nearly guaranteed elimination.
Schroder played just 52 regular-season games for the Nets across two years, but he quickly became a fan favorite as the veteran leader of the team. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists during his tenure with the team, some of the best numbers of his NBA career.
The 31-year-old was traded from Brooklyn last season to the Golden State Warriors before ending the season with the Detroit Pistons. Nearly every team throughout Schroder's career has benefited from his play, and the Pistons certainly felt that in the playoffs. Now, as EuroBasket carries on, it's evident Schroder is continuing his world dominance.