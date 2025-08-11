Former Nets' Star Kevin Durant Makes Claim on Warriors' Championships
NBA fans can't deny the success the Golden State Warriors had with Kevin Durant on the team. While he turned the public against him by leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 free agency, the move paid off.
With the Warriors, Durant won two championships and two NBA Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018. For those two seasons, Golden State was nearly unbeatable. The team went 125-39 across those regular seasons, and got even better in the playoffs, going 32-5 in the playoffs.
While Stephen Curry is regarded as the greatest player in Warriors history, Durant garnered much of the attention in that span. Golden State would have, in all likelihood, won a third-straight championship in 2019 had the 6-foot-11 superstar not suffered an injury in the playoffs and the NBA Finals.
Durant, known to be extremely active on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to fans arguing about who was the better player on those Warriors teams. While the 36-year-old took home the hardware, many believe Curry's gravitation and prior success with the franchise that drafted him allowed Durant to take over.
"Them finals mvps I won hurt you," Durant tweeted. "Scarred alot of warrior fans when my name was announced."
There's no denying what the 2014 MVP brought to Golden State. Sure, the team went 73-9 the prior regular season, but they were still beatable. The Thunder nearly knocked them out in the Western Conference Finals, and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history, winning the championship after going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.
Durant joining the Warriors did exactly what fans thought it would do: make it unfair to the rest of the league. Golden State was, head and shoulders, above the rest of the NBA, and has a phenomenal case to be the greatest basketball team ever assembled.
Unfortunately, since Durant left, he has yet to recreate that magic he experienced with the Warriors. His tenure with the Brooklyn Nets was disappointing, ending with injuries and drama surrounding his teammates. The closest he ever got to another championship was in 2021.
In the Eastern Conference Semifinals, against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, Durant was fantastic, averaging 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He was without his costars, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, yet nearly took down the Bucks in seven games.
Since his Nets tenure, the 15-time All-Star joined the Phoenix Suns and is now a member of the Houston Rockets. Durant is looking for one last shot at another championship, but fans can't forget the impact he had in 2017 and 2018.