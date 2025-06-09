Free Agent Center Options for Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have continued to be a team consistently in trade rumors this offseason, especially when it comes to their big man, Nicolas Claxton, who has been linked to a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in an attempt to add a rim-running center to play alongside star guard Luke Doncic.
If Brooklyn is to part ways with the 26-year-old center, they'll have an opportunity to dip into free agency to potentially find his replacement, as they are set to have the No. 1 cap space going into the summer. With that money to play with, they can certainly entice a player to join their competitive rebuild for next season.
Here are three free agents the Nets could potentially bring in during free agency:
Steven Adams (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The 31-year-old Steven Adams can still contribute to a team as a starter despite playing a second option role with Houston for the 2024-25 season. Had Houston not had All-Star center Alperen Sengun on their roster, Adams certainly would have assumed the starting position. Despite dealing with a leg injury during the season, Adams was able to contribute late to the Rockets' season and had a solid impact during their playoff series with Golden State. While the New Zealand center won't provide you with an offensive burst, he is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and still brings plenty of physicality to the court.
Moritz Wagner (Club Option)
Moritz Wagner is still awaiting to hear from the Orlando Magic and see if they will opt into his $11 million team option for next season; however, if they do not, he expects a team like the Brooklyn Nets to be in play for the German center. The 28-year-old big man is expected to make a full recovery from the ACL tear he suffered in December of 2024, and offers some decent upside still as a rotational center in the future. He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, and Boston Celtics before his time with the Orlando Magic.
Clint Capela (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The Atlanta Hawks have yet to offer Clint Capela an extension after playing through his two-year, $45 million contract. Capela is coming off a down year where he saw all his production decline, which could prompt Atlanta to be ready to part ways with the 31-year-old big man. While he won't command a large contract in the offseason, the Nets could certainly offer him a decent contract for two or three years, depending on his market.
The Nets will also command four NBA draft picks before the June 25th selection day, and there is also a chance they could use one of those to leverage a trade up or even for veteran players as they attempt a competitive rebuild.