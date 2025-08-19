How Active Could the Brooklyn Nets Be on the NBA Trade Market This Season?
A little over a year ago, the Brooklyn Nets' roster looked vastly different than it does now. A team that was transitioning from a playoff team to a lottery dwelling was stuck in the middle for a season or so following the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Since the 2022-23 season, the Nets have been focused on allocating draft capital and getting young talent for the future. It started by trading Mikal Bridges for a boatload of first-round picks, and since then, Brooklyn has garnered 17 first-round picks from 2025 to 2032. Five of those picks are set to make their debut this season.
However, the moves aren't expected to stop there. After acquiring veteran forward Haywood Highsmith from the Miami Heat, the Nets now have 18 players on standard contracts, and that number is expected to increase with Cam Thomas potentially returning on the $6 million qualifying offer.
Brooklyn still has plenty of moves to make before the season, but during the season as well. The team shouldn't move too many players throughout the 2025-26 season, but there are some rumors floating around that could result in the team getting active on the trade market.
Will the Nets Move on From Nic Claxton?
Claxton has been a key piece in the franchise for years. Drafted in 2019, he has built a reputation for being a defensive anchor and rebounding machine. At his best, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting a then-season-high 70.5% from the field.
However, given his age and the Nets' timeline, they have been rumored to deal Claxton for quite some time. There are plenty of suitors out there, with playoff teams and contenders needing centers who play the specific role he does. With Brooklyn being set on developing talent and bringing in a plethora of rookies, this could be the season the team finally moves on from its big man.
How Long will Michael Porter Jr. Last in Brooklyn?
Porter is unlikely to be dealt in his first season in Brooklyn, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he's 27 years old and will have a perfect opportunity to boost his numbers, which can only increase his trade value. The 6-foot-10 wing was a key piece for the Denver Nuggets and helped them win the 2023 NBA Finals.
Last season, Porter averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds on impressive shooting splits. He shot 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from three as a catch-and-shoot weapon, scoring in limited dribbles behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
This season in Brooklyn, the Indianapolis native will have more opportunities to show off his shot creation, being in contention with Cam Thomas for the No. 1 scoring option. While it's likely a long shot, enough interest from around the NBA could lead to the Nets exploring trade scenarios for the wing.
How will Cam Thomas Fare this Season?
This offseason was a murky one for Cam Thomas and his relationship with the Nets organization. They still haven't brought him back on a new deal, and many factors have resulted in the restricted free agent remaining unsigned and expected to return on the $6 million qualifying offer.
There's no doubt that Thomas is one of the best isolation scorers in the league, averaging 24 points per game last season. However, concerns about his ability to impact the game efficiently have kept him from receiving the $20-$30 million he (and many other restricted free agents) desires.
If the 23-year-old returns on the qualifying offer, he'll hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. This offseason could have damaged the relationship between Thomas and Brooklyn, and depending on how the 2025-26 season plays out, he could end up wanting out of the team that drafted him.
It's all speculation, but we've seen teams trade players before the deadline to lose them for assets rather than see them sign elsewhere for no return. Thomas has embraced Brooklyn, but he's been open in responding to criticism from fans and analysts.