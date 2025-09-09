How Does Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. Stack Up to Atlantic Division Power Forwards?
The Brooklyn Nets made a splash trade this offseason, acquiring former first-round pick and NBA Champion Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets. Porter Jr. was solid in Denver, but it seemed like a change of scenery was necessary, and he got that with the trade to Brooklyn.
With the Nets, Porter Jr. will get the chance to be a primary offensive option, and should see his scoring numbers skyrocket. But is that enough to vault him into the elite tier of power forwards within the Atlantic Division?
Unlike the other positions in the Atlantic Division, the crop of power forwards brings more questions to the table. From young stars looking to take the next step to veterans trying to prove they still have it, the power forwards in the division will be interesting to watch this season. But how do they compare to each other heading into 2025-26?
5. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics
There’s a lot of roster turnover for the Celtics heading into the new season. The frontcourt has lost Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, leaving big questions about those positions. While free agent acquisition Chris Boucher could start here, Hauser makes a lot of sense to jump from Boston’s bench into the starting lineup.
Hauser is an elite three-point shooter, shooting 42% from behind the arc in his career. He averaged 8.5 points per game last season with the Celtics, and figures to have a bigger role with Jayson Tatum hurt and the departures in the front court. Hauser has only started 40 out of his 256 career games, so that will be a big adjustment for him to make. He doesn’t bring a whole lot else to the table outside of his elite shooting, which is why he’s so low on this list.
4. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers
When Paul George joined the 76ers, the hype in Philadelphia was real. Pairing George with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid seemed like a match made in heaven. Instead, it was a nightmare season for George and the Sixers. Injuries limited George to just 41 games, during which he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from three-point range.
Injuries to Embiid and Maxey also helped crash and burn the Sixers' 2024-25 season. But the expectations are high once again this year. How George bounces back will be a big part of their success. He’s still a good, if not great, player. But at 35 years old, coming off an injury-riddled season, George needs to prove he can stay healthy and produce in Philadelphia before he climbs any higher on this list.
3. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets
Michael Porter Jr. was a great player in Denver, but a change of scenery was needed after another playoff disappointment for the Nuggets. Cue the Brooklyn Nets, taking a chance on the 6-foot-10 wing out of Missouri. One of the biggest concerns with Porter Jr. has been his health, but he’s been relatively healthy the past two seasons, playing in 158 out of 164 possible games.
Last season in Denver, he averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and a career-high 2.1 assists per game. While it obviously helped to play alongside Nikola Jokic, Porter Jr.’s career 50/40/80 shooting splits suggest he can take on a primary role in an offense and have success. And that’s exactly what the Nets will ask him to do. Porter Jr. has a chance to rewrite his career narrative in Brooklyn, and he’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so.
2. Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
The Raptors drafted Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in hopes that he would become a franchise player. And for the most part, Barnes has filled that role well. He won the Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and made the All-Star team in his third season. Last season, the injury bug struck Toronto, and Barnes wasn’t safe from it, playing in just 65 games. In those games, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. However, he wasn’t super efficient, shooting a career-low 44.6% from the field and a career-worst 27.1% from three.
Barnes needs to get his three-point shot back to what it was in 2023-24, when he shot 34.1% from behind the arc. If he can do that, it’ll help round out his overall game. Barnes is an incredible defender, with the versatility to guard all five positions and the length to bother ball handlers and bigs alike. If his shooting can improve just a little bit, he’ll finally become that franchise player Toronto hoped he would be when they drafted him.
1. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks
The Knicks made a big swing last offseason, trading for the longtime Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns. And that decision paid immediate dividends. Towns was electric in his first season in New York, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He shot 52.6% from the field and a career-high 42% from three. Being an elite three-point shooter at his size opens up the floor so much for the Knicks.
Alongside Jalen Brunson, Towns was a big reason why the Knicks made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. And at 29 years old, there’s still plenty of time for Towns to continue playing at an elite level in New York. He’s not a fantastic defender, but his elite offensive game more than makes up for that. Towns is an amazing player and the best power forward in the Atlantic Division heading into the 2025-26 season.