Injury Report: Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

It's the first game the Nets will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant. Durant, who suffered an isolated MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat at FXT Arena, is projected to be sidelined for at least a month.

Outside of the brutal injury hit to Durant, Brooklyn is relatively healthy. The team has listed Nic Claxton as probable with a left shoulder impingement. The Nets big, who practiced on Thursday, was seen doing some pad work driving to the basket after the practice session.

As of right now, the Boston Celtics are only without Al Horford and Danilo Gallinari, but Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable. Boston is calling it left adductor tightness for Brown, who had a big game in last night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This is a big game for both teams, as only two games separate Boston and Brooklyn in the standings. Brooklyn has been surging towards the top of the conference for a while now, and will look to stay hot even with Kevin Durant sidelined for several weeks. This is a matchup that many fans have been anticipating for a while, and it should be a great game even without Durant.

The Nets and Celtics will begin at 7:30 PM EST.

