Injury Report: Ja Morant OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is currently week-to-week with an ankle sprain, meaning he will miss Sunday night's matchup vs. the Brooklyn Nets. This would have been an exciting game for Morant to play in, because the Nets will be getting Kyrie Irving back from suspension.

The Grizzlies expect to build on the successful season they had last year, and Morant obviously must be a big part of that. His ankle sprain is fortunately not major, but it will have him sidelined for at least a few games.

At 10-6, the Grizzlies current hold the second-seed in the Western Conference, just one game behind the first place Utah Jazz. The standings are very tight right now, with just three games separating the 2-12 seeds. That is usually common during this portion of the year, but even more so with the amount of mediocrity in the Western Conference right now.

This will be a tough stretch of games for the Grizzlies without Morant, starting with this matchup against the Nets. Brooklyn has not played great basketball this season, but there is reason to believe that Kyrie Irving will give them a much needed boost in his return from suspension.

Even without Morant, Memphis has a lot of solid players, and should give Brooklyn a tough game. The two teams will tip-off at 7:00 PM EST in Brooklyn.

