Skip to main content

Injury Report: Ja Morant OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is sidelined vs. the Nets
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is currently week-to-week with an ankle sprain, meaning he will miss Sunday night's matchup vs. the Brooklyn Nets. This would have been an exciting game for Morant to play in, because the Nets will be getting Kyrie Irving back from suspension.

The Grizzlies expect to build on the successful season they had last year, and Morant obviously must be a big part of that. His ankle sprain is fortunately not major, but it will have him sidelined for at least a few games.

At 10-6, the Grizzlies current hold the second-seed in the Western Conference, just one game behind the first place Utah Jazz. The standings are very tight right now, with just three games separating the 2-12 seeds. That is usually common during this portion of the year, but even more so with the amount of mediocrity in the Western Conference right now.

This will be a tough stretch of games for the Grizzlies without Morant, starting with this matchup against the Nets. Brooklyn has not played great basketball this season, but there is reason to believe that Kyrie Irving will give them a much needed boost in his return from suspension.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even without Morant, Memphis has a lot of solid players, and should give Brooklyn a tough game. The two teams will tip-off at 7:00 PM EST in Brooklyn.

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_19310603
News

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19452801_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Clarifies Controversial Quote About Nets Teammates

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19262932_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Speaks on Learning the Power of his Platform

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341438
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to Available vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19310723
News

Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17988207
News

Kyrie Irving Makes Major Donation to Important Fundraiser

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17988207_168390270_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Issues Public Apology to Jewish Community

By Farbod Esnaashari
Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 3.57.33 PM
News

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

By Joey Linn