Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Surprising Status Change Before Warriors vs. Nets Game

After being listed as available on the initial injury report, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been downgraded to questionable with right calf tightness. The news comes after the Nets had their first clean injury report since 2019, and it puts Irving's availability in jeopardy for this game vs. the Warriors.

Brooklyn is currently riding a six game winning streak, which is the longest active streak in the NBA. Even if Irving is unable to go, Brooklyn should still have plenty of firepower against a Warriors team that is missing several key players.

Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Golden State has their work cut out for them against Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving's availability certainly changes things, but even if he is ruled out, Brooklyn should still be favored to win this game.

The Nets have gotten an incredibly high level of play from both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during this winning streak, and may end up having to rely more heavily on Durant if Irving is unable to play vs. the Warriors. It has been another incredible season for Durant, who will certainly receive some MVP buzz if the Nets continue ascending up the standings.

As for Irving, he has done well to move beyond the controversy caused by his social media postings earlier this year, and has been playing incredible basketball himself. Hopefully this calf issue is nothing serious.

