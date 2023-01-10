Skip to main content

Injury Update: Kevin Durant's Expected Timetable Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant for a little while
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday night's win over the Miami Heat. Heat star Jimmy Butler fell into Durant after going up for an attempt at the rim, and an MRI revealed that play resulted in an MCL sprain for Durant.

The Nets announced that Durant would be reevaluated in two weeks, but a clearer timetable was revealed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, there is optimism that this MCL sprain is not as severe of the one Durant suffered last season.

"While Kevin Durant did miss six weeks with a left MCL sprain a season ago, there’s optimism that this is a less severe injury unlikely to cost him more than a month on the sidelines," Wojnarowski said.

While it is encouraging that Durant will not be out as long as he was last season, the Nets are still looking at around one month without their best player, which really damages what has been an incredible run for them. Winners of 18 of their last 20 games, Brooklyn has surged to a top-two spot in the Eastern Conference, and will need to rely heavily on Kyrie Irving and others during Durant's absence.

Still just January, there is time for Durant to recover and return for the last few months of the season. 

