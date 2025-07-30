Is Cam Thomas Still the Brooklyn Nets' Future?
The Nets' biggest storyline this summer has been whether or not Cam Thomas is going to be on the roster next season as they continue to sift through contract negotiations.
It was reported by Jake Fischer that Brooklyn indeed sent a two-year, $14.1 million-per-year deal with a team option to Thomas and his representatives, yet no agreement has been reached despite the offer.
This has sparked a small frenzy, if you will, between the Nets fan base and front office, as fans have vocalized their opinion on keeping Cam Thomas in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. Alas, the front office may not share the same views as the fans, considering that coming into the summer, Thomas was expected to find a deal for four years, worth north of $80 million.
Clearly, that is not the case as Thomas' current offer is maxing out at $28 million, but there may be a reason for that, and it could be because the Nets do not view Cam Thomas as their cornerstone player anymore.
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague would talk about the Cam Thomas contract on his Club 520 Podcast, making its rounds on social media this afternoon. One important takeaway was Teague explaining what makes Thomas a scoring specialist rather than a franchise player for Brooklyn.
“When you get put in that scoring specialist role, you always get underpaid," said Teague. "The Nets ain’t really disrespecting him, really. Like, I know he's averaging 24, but they are looking at it like "You're doing this on a bad Nets team," and he's looking at it like "Yo, I got the potential to be a superstar." But they just don't see that in him."
To Teague's credit, he has been around some of the game's best players and specialists as well, so he may have a good eye for this evaluation between the Nets and Thomas' future in Brooklyn.
The Cam Thomas contract situation will be a story we will continue to monitor as the Brooklyn Nets will await his decision on their offer.