Jalen Wilson Shines In Brooklyn Nets' Summer League Opener
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 97-95 on the opening day of Las Vegas summer league action. In an overtime victory, the Nets were led by the efficiency of Jalen Wilson, who notched 25 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Not to mention, the former Kansas Jayhawk nailed a clutch three to tie the game at the end of regulation.
The 6-foot-6 forward was everywhere for the Nets last night, demonstrating his maturity in the scoring department. It shouldn't come as a shock, however, as Wilson spent four years at Kansas, winning a national championship and eventually averaging 20.1 points in his junior season.
Wilson is 23 years old, and while that may be a turnoff considering he just finished his rookie season in the NBA, it helps him in making the right plays off the bat. He has the NBA frame, and the tools to be successful in this league.
Wilson should certainly be a player to watch as summer league continues, and as he enters his sophomore season. He has an NBA-ready frame, and combined with his basketball IQ, he is a valuable asset. With the Nets in a rebuild, he'll look to get serious minutes in 2024-25, but to display this level of scoring in the summer league opener is a great sign of what the future could hold. His ability to contribute on both ends of the court bodes well for his future.
The Nets play their second summer league game July 14 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
