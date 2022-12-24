Kevin Durant Gives Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors

Even though Kevin Durant has played for three NBA teams, his time with the Golden State Warriors will likely be what gets remembered most. Every now and then, people will get reminded of his championships with the franchise and wonder why he left such a great situation where he could have won more.

Kevin Durant gave a very candid answer to Michael Lee of The Washington Post about why he left the Warriors.

“It was another pivot,” Durant said of leaving Golden State. “I just wanted to play ball somewhere else. But a lot of people see it as I’m chasing something. And I think it probably stems when I said, ‘I don’t want to be number two no more.’ I was number two in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn’t about: ‘I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].’ I don’t give a s--- about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be.”

Despite Durant leaving the Warriors and Steph Curry, he still has love for the franchise and his former teammates.

“That’s my family over there,” he says. “I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love. ... When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever.”

The history that Kevin Durant made with the Golden State Warriors, is the history that he's trying to make with the Brooklyn Nets - they have a chance to do it this year, too.

